Keeping up with the Kardashians is impossible, you guys. Despite taking back-to-back trips to Utah and Wyoming with Kourtney Kardashian, it seems as though Scott Disick is reportedly dating Sofia Richie again, and wow, I did not see that coming. Us Weekly broke the news on July 14, with a source claiming that — following their rumored May 2020 breakup — the couple "worked on having a life separate from each other" but ultimately decided to give their romance another shot.

"They weren't getting along before — hence the split," the source reportedly claimed. "They are hanging out again romantically. It's back on." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Disick and Richie for comment on the rumored reconciliation but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Another source reportedly told Us Weekly the two-month break had been "good" for the pair. "Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so," the source claimed. "Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again."

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Why did Disick and Richie split in the first place? A source for Us Weekly claimed Richie wanted to give the reality TV star a "wake-up call." "There's always been a chance that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia is good for him," the source reportedly explained to Us Weekly on July 7. "But her friends and family aren't sure if he is also good for her." On May 21, another source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the model wanted to give Disick time to work through his past traumas, including the sudden passing of his parents years earlier.

However, even in the time they were apart, it seems as though Disick and Richie were on good terms. "Scott and Sofia's breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split," a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 30. "Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point." A picture of Kardashian wearing Disick's shirt sent fans into a tizzy in June, but by July, Disick was spotted out and about with his model ex again. According to Us Weekly, the pair was spotted to be on what appeared to be a double date at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu on July 4, after which they reportedly headed to "a mutual friend's beach bash."

Should I have seen this reconciliation coming? Probably. When it comes to the love triangle of Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney, I've learned to always expect the unexpected.