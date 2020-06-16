Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a complicated history that fans have been following for years. During their 10 years together, Kardashian and Disick had a lot of ups and downs, and even had three kids together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Since their 2015 split, it seemed like the two were destined to just be good friends and that their romantic relationship was behind them. That is, until recently, when this photo of Kourtney Kardashian wearing Scott Disick's shirt made fans question everything they thought they knew.

For the past three years, Disick was dating Sofia Richie while still maintaining a close-knit friendship with Kardashian and her entire family. In May 2020, multiple outlets, including E! News and Us Weekly, reported that Disick and Richie broke up. Weeks later, Disick jetted off on a family trip to Wyoming with Kardashian and some of the Kar-Jenner clan. Kardashian ended up posting an adorable photo of herself holding a baby goat from the trip.

While Disick isn't even in the snap, it's the long flannel shirt Kardashian was wearing that turned fans' heads, since it looks A LOT like her ex's top. Sure enough, it didn't take long for multiple fan accounts to pinpoint a photo from 2017 of Disick wearing the *exact* same shirt Kardashian had on.

"I know so many accounts have already spoken about it and I am very late to the game BUT OH MY GOD ITS LITERALLY THE SAME I CANNOT BELIEVE, TRY CONVINCE ME IM WRONG IT WONT WORK THIS IS REAL PEOPLE," one fan photo comparing the two shirts was captioned. "Swipe across and you’ll notice the last button on each pic has the same blue line across it."

Back on April 21, Disick showed Kardashian a little Instagram love by "liking" a throwback photo of the two kissing, which was posted to the @KourtneyArchives fan account.

All of the recent interactions — mainly the snap of Kardashian *seemingly* wearing Disick's shirt — have stans wondering if there's something going on between the two. Fans are flooding Twitter with their hopes of a reconciliation.

Only time will tell if Kardashian and Disick plan to give their romance another a shot, but until then, fans can dream.