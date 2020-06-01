OK, don't get too excited but there's reportedly hope Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting back together. “Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 30. “Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Disick and Richie but did not hear back in time for publication).

I mean, any time a friend breaks up with their partner and then continues to text them... they usually wind up getting back together. So, if the reports are true, I'm feeling hopeful.

Fans started speculating that something was up with Richie and Disick on May 21 when Richie was spotted by TMZ in Malibu with another due. At the time, TMZ reported that Richie was "staying at a Malibu mansion over the last [three] days at the beach house owned by a guy... a guy people seem to think Sofia's now dating."

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 21, just a few days after she was spotted in Malibu. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

By May 27 multiple sources had confirmed to E! News and People that Richie and Disick had ended things after Disick's stint in rehab.

“The quarantine has put a spin on things for Scott. He’s always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end,” a source told Us Weekly on May 29. “Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her.” The next day, on May 30, another source told Us Weekly that Richie's family, specifically her dad Lionel and her sister Nicole, also “played a big role in their issues.”

Here's to hoping the reported exes are doing whatever is right for them, whether or not they're actually "staying in touch."