Fans have been wondering if their fave Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari is dating Jeff Dye ever since TMZ posted a video of the pair kissing in Chicago on Oct. 11. Buuut things are apparently pretty casual between the two. “Their relationship is very easygoing, and Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away," a source reportedly explained to Us Weekly on Oct. 14. "She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process.”

That said, the two are apparently legit an item. “Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” the same source reportedly shared with Us Weekly. “She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Dye and Cavallari for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

While there's no real intel on when their rumored romance began, Us Weekly reports Dye apparently "has been liking Cavallari’s Instagram posts since July." On Aug. 20, the comedian stepped it up from reportedly just liking her photos and commented on a post she put up promoting Dry Farm Wine. Alongside a whiskey glass emoji, he wrote, "wine??? You need some whiskey."

In my ideal world, Cavallari saw the comment, smiled to herself the way people awkwardly do when they see a message from a crush pop up on their phones, and decided to DM him, "so, you gonna take me out for whiskey or what?" Then they went out for whisky and hit it off famously. But IDK. Just spit balling here.

Per Us Weekly, Cavallari has apparently "been liking Dye’s social media posts since the beginning of October," so I'm guessing some sort of connection had to have been made this past month. But again! Spit balling!

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is Cavallari's first rumored romance since her split from Jay Cutler, to whom she was married for over 10 years. Excited for her!