There's some bad news for fans of Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's romance. As rumors had been spreading about a supposed split between The Descendants franchise alums', many weren't sure if they held any weight. Sadly, Dove Cameron's tweet about her Thomas Doherty breakup confirmed that the two actors have decided to go their separate ways.

The stars, who met on the set of the Disney Channel movie The Descendants 2, were together for almost four years, striking up a romance while filming together in 2017. Following the rumors, Cameron took to Twitter to address the issue. “Hi, all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways,” she wrote on Friday, Dec. 11. “The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy [at] this time.” She also spoke out on her Instagram Stories, writing, “We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight.”

The pair started dating in December 2016 and co-starred as Mal and Harry in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. Neither Cameron nor Doherty have revealed the reason behind their split.

Before there was trouble in paradise, the couple seemed to be SO in love, each revealing how lucky they felt to have each other.

Back in November 2019, Cameron opened up on Entertainment Tonight about how much she loved Doherty. "I think, if I'm going to marry anyone, it's going to be him," she said, though she noted she wasn't sure about marriage. "I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]," she said. "His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that," added Cameron.

In October 2019, Doherty sang her praises on Entertainment Tonight, saying, "She is just the most incredible person I've ever met." He added, "I think people see her as so talented — because obviously that's her job, to perform and all the rest of it — but she's the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I've ever met. And so kind and so generous. She's amazing. She really is."

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More recently, Cameron revealed that she's always struggled between being coupled up and being an independent force. In a July 30 interview with Paper, she said, "I think I’ve always had this internal battle between being a really independent person. I am not, by nature, somebody’s girlfriend, by any means, but I’m an incredibly intense romantic," she said. "And I think those two things together are always kind of fighting with me."

She continued, "It can be kind of hot and cold, especially in this industry where you’re constantly traveling, and you’re like, ‘I’m not going to feel like I am not who I am when this person isn’t around.'"

As of publication, Doherty has not commented about the breakup on his Twitter or Instagram, but it appears the couple parted ways without any hard feelings.