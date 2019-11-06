Dove Cameron’s Quote About Marrying Thomas Doherty Is Too Cute

There are lots of decisions in life to be chill about — what Netflix show you're going to watch for the thousandth time before bed and whether you're going to go with the black or blue pen at the bottom of your purse. On the opposite end of the spectrum, getting married is kind of major decision. But Dove Cameron's quote about marrying Thomas Doherty literally could not possibly be more chill. When asked by Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 5 if she would marry her boyfriend Doherty, Cameron managed to play it ridiculously cool while still making her intense feelings for him crystal clear. "I go back and forth on whether that is a thing that I even want to do," she said of marriage. "I think, if I'm going to marry anyone, it's going to be him."

But don't mistake Cameron's chill attitude towards marriage for lukewarm feelings about her relationship. She sounds like a woman in love. "I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]," she said after watching an October clip of Doherty telling Entertainment Tonight how much he loves Cameron. "His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that."

It's hard to blame Cameron for having such an emotional reaction to the clip in question, either. Doherty said some pretty tear-jerk-worthy things. "She is just the most incredible person I've ever met," he said. "I think people see her as so talented — because obviously that's her job, to perform and all the rest of it — but she's the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I've ever met. And so kind and so generous. She's amazing. She really is."

Later in her interview, Cameron went on to recall a particularly sentimental moment from early on in their relationship, when she visited him in London. "We weren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend. We were just dating," she said. "We made eye contact and I burst into tears. He was like, 'What is going on with you?' And I was like, 'I just don't think I ever thought I would have the privilege to feel so seen by anybody."

Although Cameron was previously engaged to her Liv & Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan for six months in 2016, she says she never believed marriage was in the cards for her. "I always told my mom when I was little, 'I think I am going to be alone for my life,' because I never thought anybody would understand me or I knew people read me wrong, even when I was little," she said. "And so, meeting Thomas... it was like, 'Oh, there you are.' I know that we are three years in, but it feels like this every day."

Despite their intense love for each other, Cameron noted that their relationship isn't always easy, in part because she lives in Los Angeles and he lives in London. "Long-distance is hard. We fly out to see each other all the time, even just for a few days," she explained. "But I think it comes down to the fact that... because we are both givers, and we are also best friends, it just happens to be the most healthy, most wonderful [relationship]. It just feels like we both overflow for each other in terms of relationship energy."

See? Even dreamy, totally-in-love celeb couples have their own hurdles to overcome.