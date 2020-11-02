Still not totally convinced they're an item? Well, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's Halloween Instagram together is pretty convincing. It was Gerber who made their relationship Instagram official on Nov. 1 by posting a series of pictures of herself and Elordi dressed as Elvis and Lisa Presley for Halloween.

Gerber didn't offer her followers much in the details department when it came to her caption, simply writing tagging hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu and makeup artist Sam Visser alongside a purple heart. But Le Mindu, for his part, posted more pictures of the couple from Halloween and even offered a teensy bit more detail as to wtf was happening in the pictures in the caption:

@kaiagerber ❤️ @jacobelordi as the PRESLEY’s view the whole story on @voguemagazine@voguebeautyMake up / photo @samvissermakeup hair and prosthetic beard on Kaia and Jacob by moi @charlielemindu

In that Vogue article mentioned by Le Mindu, Elordi is literally referred to as Gerber's "boyfriend." Later in the same article, Le Mindu refers to them as a "couple." He explained of his process doing their hair, “for me, the most important thing was the match. I need to keep the sexy feeling, but not make it too extreme. It was easy, as they are such a beautiful couple anyway. But I married both their hairstyles with a shine, so it looked like both of them had a matching shimmer.”

Apparently, the idea to dress as the Presleys came straight from Gerber and Elordi. “Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate,” Visser shared with Vogue, later adding that the couple was down to go for "more of a ’70s Presley look instead of the ’60s vibe."

ICYMI: Rumors of a relationship between Elordi and Gerber started swirling about on Sept. 1 when they were spotted grabbing dinner together at Nobu Malibu. Things only seemed to escalate in the weeks following their sushi date, with the pair being spotted all over New York City together and even being photographed on vacation with her parents in Mexico where, according to The Daily Mail, he seemed "to be part of the family." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Elordi and Gerber for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back.)

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And now they're official! Happy for these two.