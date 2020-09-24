Neither of them have publicly made any sort of comment on their relationship status, but Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's body language speaks volumes. Elordi and Gerber first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted dining at Nobu on Sept. 1, which just so happens to be the birthday of Elordi's rumored ex, Zendaya. Since then, Gerber and Elordi have been spotted hanging all over New York City and, most recently, they were reportedly photographed on vacation in Mexico with Gerber's family.

That said, sources have reportedly maintained things are casual between the two. "Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there," a source reportedly shared with E! News on Sept. 2. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him." (Reps for both Gerber and Elordi did not respond to multiple requests for comment on their relationship status.)

Even though this maybe-couple is staying hush about their rumored bond, their body language speak volumes. Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, examined multiple pictures of Gerber and Elordi walking around the streets of New York City together, and picked up on some major couple vibes.

Couple-y Sign #1: The way they hold hands. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Do you hold hands with your friends like this? Didn't think so. "She either doesn't want to let go of his hand or he's guiding her," explains Brown of their grip. "Either one shows that they care or looking out for each other."

Couple-y Sign #2: Her palm is turned up. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images See how her palm is turned up here? Well, that's apparently a great sign in terms of intimacy. "She's likely asking his advice or speaking her truth about something," deduces Brown, based on the upward-facing palm. "So, those are real feeling being shared, even though we don't know what they are."