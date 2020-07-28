After six months of marriage, White Sox player Michael Kopech filed for divorce from Vanessa Morgan on June 19, according to court documents obtained by The Chicago Tribune. The news comes just two days after the Riverdale star announced she's pregnant on July 25. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Morgan and Kopech for further comment on the pregnancy and divorce, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Morgan announced her pregnancy by sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram featuring her positive pregnancy test, her sonogram, and her gender reveal party (she's having a boy). She wrote:

Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂.

Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽#quarantine🎁 👶🏼

No real mention of Kopech throughout the post, but Morgan did note that her baby was "made with so much love." (A rep for Morgan told the Tribune that Kopech is the father of Morgan's baby.) The last time Kopech made an appearance on Morgan's Instagram grid was April 30 when she posted a romantic picture of herself resting her head on his chest alongside the caption, "Happy Quarantine Birthday Boo ♥️ #24."

According to The Chicago Tribune, the divorce filing was sealed on July 27, just shortly after they inquired about it. So, there's not a whole lot of intel as to why they're splitting up.