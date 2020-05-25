I know it's been rumored before, but I think it's for real this time: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart reportedly broke up — and apparently, they've been broken up for months. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Sprouse and Reinhart about the split but didn't hear back in time for publication. According to a source for Page Six, "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately." However, there is a silver lining, because the source also claimed that Sprouse and Reinhart "remain good friends." The May 25 report came just days after fellow Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich said Sprouse and Reinhart "were a very cute couple" while on IG Live, instigating rumors that Bughead was a thing of the past.

ICYMI, the Riverdale costars dated for two years before breakup rumors first began to plague their relationship. In July 2019, Us Weekly reported the couple had decided to part ways, and the rumors persisted for months, even though the couple never actually confirmed the breakup. Luckily, by September, the two had fans convinced they were as solid as ever. It's unclear whether they reconciled or never broke up at all, but this new report has Bughead stans stressed all over again.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just about a month ago, rumors spread that Sprouse had cheated on Reinhart with his longtime family friend, Kaia Gerber. Sprouse was quick to respond with an Instagram Story, writing, "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism." Reinhart stood by her boo, calling out online bullies for their "abusive" behavior.

Following the cheating rumors, a source reportedly told E! News on April 20 that Sprouse and Reinhart weren't in quarantine together but were still going strong. "Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another," the source claimed. "Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key." Unfortunately, new reports are telling a very different story.

Both Sprouse and Reinhart recently deleted nearly all photos of each other off their Instagrams, but they do still follow each other, so I'm holding out hope this latest breakup rumor is just that: a rumor.