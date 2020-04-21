After Cole Sprouse slammed fans' behavior amid speculation he was cheating on Lili Reinhart with Kaia Gerber, Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's relationship status still seems to be strong. "Lili and Cole are still together," a source reportedly told E! News on April 20. "They haven't been [in quarantine] together but haven't split." That being said, the source reportedly also noted their relationship isn't completely smooth.

"Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another," the source reportedly continued. "Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key." As for those rumors about Sprouse and Gerber, the reported source backed up Sprouse's insistence that nothing is going on. "The photos of Kaia at Cole's house are old," the source reportedly explained. "Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic."

ICYMI: Sprouse took to his Instagram Stories on April 19 to shut down rumors that he and Gerber are dating and that his relationship with Reinhart may be on the rocks.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," Sprouse wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he continued. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

He added, "So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump a**. (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three)."

According to JustJared, the rumor mill began churning when Gerber posted photos that fans think were taken at Sprouse's home. Needless to say, she could have been at his house for a multitude of reasons that don't at all involve him cheating on Reinhart — and the photos could have been old.

I think it's time for the world to officially let this go and let Reinhart and Sprouse date in peace.