Days after Betty and Jughead fought on Riverdale, it seems as if there's real-life drama between the actors who play them. Cole Sprouse posted Instagram Stories on April 19 that slammed "rumors and slander" about his personal life amid speculation on Instagram that he and Kaia Gerber are rumored to be dating and that his relationship with Lili Reinhart may have "come to an end." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Sprouse, Gerber, and Reinhart for comment on these claims, and did not hear back in time for publication.)

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," Sprouse wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he continued. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

He added, "So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump a**. (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three)."

Fans began speculating about a possible relationship between Sprouse and Gerber and a rumored breakup between Sprouse and Reinhart on April 18.

Reinhart appears to have removed some photos of Sprouse from her Instagram, leaving only pictures related to Riverdale. On April 18, she posted a photo of her dog, Milo, and wrote, "I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through my best and my worst... At the end of the day, all we have is each other. And all we can offer one another during this time is love and kindness. Love as hard as you can because the people around you may need it more than you think."

On April 20, she posted a cryptic quote to Instagram Stories: "It is time to wake up. You have wasted too much valuable time, energy, and opportunity already."

Gerber has not directly commented on the rumors about her relationship with Sprouse, but on April 19, she posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself swimming in a pool.

Sprouse and Reinhart have dated on and off since 2017. Gerber reportedly dated Pete Davidson from October 2019 to January 2020.