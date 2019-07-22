It's the end of an era for Bughead stans. Speculation has been swirling that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had called it quits after fans read into a seemingly cryptic photo that the actor's mom posted on social media and the fact that the couple hasn't been spotted together in public recently. Unfortunately, Us Weekly has reportedly confirmed that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly broken up after two years of dating. It's a sad day for fans who've been rooting for Bughead's romance to translate off screen and into real life ever since the Riverdale co-stars first started working together.

According to Us Weekly, the notoriously private pair were seen avoiding each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 21. Although the exact reason for their split is not yet known, Sprouse was reportedly "rarely seen" with Reinhart during the event and was reportedly overheard telling an unidentified friend that they were no longer together. However, they were still following each other on social media at the time of publication. Elite Daily reached out to Reinhart and Sprouse's teams for confirmation of the split, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Even though they've reportedly parted ways, the duo "appeared cordial" as they sat side-by-side at the Riverdale panel. However, they ultimately left the event separately a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier today, the actress posted an Instagram of herself, Sprouse, and their costar KJ Apa, which she captioned: "Please don’t put me between these two ever again." Although the sassy caption could have been meant in jest, it's still not clear whether the split between Sprouse and Reinhart was amicable, or if tensions could be running high.

It's been quite the whirlwind romance for the former couple, who were first rumored to be dating in the summer of 2017. While Riverdale fans had been hopping for a real life love story between the pair since Betty and Jughead first locked eyes onscreen in 2016, both Reinhart and Sprouse danced around dating rumors for months. When asked about their rumored relationship after the pair were spotted kissing and holding hands at Comic-Con in July 2017, Reinhart and Sprouse both emphasized their need for privacy when it comes to their love lives.

"I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere," Sprouse told Elle during a July 2017 interview. "I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so."

Just a few months ago, Sprouse was gushing about the most romantic thing he'd done for Reinhart. “I really like the road trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” he told Glamour in March 2019. “I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.” Sadly, even some of the most iconic celebrity romances must come to an end. We'll just have to wait and see whether or not they're done for good as more details emerge.