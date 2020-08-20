After months of dodging rumors about the state of his love life, Cole Sprouse posted an Instagram about his Lili Reinhart breakup on Aug. 19. It also just so happens to be, like, the sweetest thing I've ever laid my eyes on. The post in question features a picture taken from behind of Reinhart, presumably by Sprouse, as she gazes up at trees in a forest. It's the first time he's spoken out about their split.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he began in the caption. "What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

As if that wasn't already overwhelmingly sweet enough as it is, he topped the caption off by giving her new movie, Chemical Hearts, a shoutout. "Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does," he gushed. "Thanks guys ❤️."

I'll give you a moment to mop up your heart, which, at this point, has likely melted to a giant puddle of mush on the floor.

To be clear, this unexpected post is coming from a guy who's made it abundantly clear in the past that he wants to keep whatever is going on between himself and Reinhart as private as possible. In a 2017 interview with People, he explained:

I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want — people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically — but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.

For the most part, Sprouse has stayed consistent, rarely giving the public any insight on what's really going on between him and Reinhart between closed doors. But he might have chosen to make an exception just this once after Reinhart, who typically remains equally mum about whatever's going on between them, recently confused fans by referring to her "withdrawal from love" during an interview with Refinery29.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body's going through withdrawal from love,” Reinhart shared in the Aug. 18 interview. “‘You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.'”

At another point, she even got into her coping mechanisms when faced with hardship. She said, "I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my sh*t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Fans took those quotes as references to her rumored split from Sprouse, but Reinhart took to Twitter to clarify she was actually referring to depression.

Sprouse's Instagram makes it clear that whatever happened between these two, they're still on good enough terms to support each other.

