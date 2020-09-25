Are you wondering (like I am) why Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich reportedly broke up? The rumored reason is actually not that surprising. On Sept. 24, a source for People reportedly claimed distance put a strain on their relationship, especially after all the time they spent together in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source reportedly claimed. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Lovato and Ehrich about the reported split but didn't hear back.)

Another insider for People reportedly claimed Ehrich's rising star added to the stress. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," the source reportedly claimed. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]." Ehrich is currently in Atlanta filming a new movie, Southern Gospel, and according to a source for Us Weekly, being apart during filming hurt Ehrich and Lovato's relationship. "Max is in Atlanta filming and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career," the source reportedly claimed. "Friends thought they were going to implode." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Lovato and Ehrich about these claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

According to the source for Us Weekly, Lovato "is used to being the star in their dynamic, and Max is really loving the newfound attention." As the source reportedly claimed, "He is really excited about all the career opportunities coming his way." The Us Weekly source also reportedly claimed Lovato and Ehrich's friends "were skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it" prior to their rumored split.

Before his relationship with Lovato, Ehrich was best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. He's also appeared in Under the Dome, 100 Things to Do Before High School, American Princess, and Walk. Ride. Rodeo., among other TV shows and movies. Though Ehrich's star is clearly on the rise, it's unclear whether this contributed to his reported breakup with Lovato.

Whatever happens for these two, I just hope they decide to do what's best for them and their relationship.