If you're a heartbroken fan wondering why Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly broke up, I come bearing some possible answers. "They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 15. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Hudgens and Butler for comment on the reported split, but did not hear back in time for publication).

That being said, a second source claimed that this isn't necessarily going to be the end for Hudgens and Butler. "They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another," the second source reportedly told E! News. While the same source noted the two are reportedly "split for now," they also suggested that Butler and Hudgens are apparently "going to see what happens." Here's to hoping "what happens" is they get back together and live happily ever after?! (JK, I honestly hope they do whatever makes both of them happy).

News of Hudgens and Butler's reported split first broke on Jan. 14. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly that day. A second source also confirmed the same news to People later the same day

Just hours after headlines proclaimed the end of her relationship, Hudgens made waves with a red carpet appearance that can be described as nothing short of iconic. While walking the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Bad Boys For Life, Hudgens made it abundantly clear that — no matter what is going on in her personal life — she is thuh-riving. I mean, look at this energy:

Time to pin every single one of those red carpet moments onto your "post-breakup" Pinterest board.

Before breakup rumors began to swirl, Hudgens alluded to the stress that comes along with being in a long-distance relationship during a Cosmopolitan U.K interview, published on Jan. 3.

"It’s eight years this year — FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]," she told the publication of her long-term relationship with Butler. "The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you.' But if it’s your person, you make it work."

Here's to hoping Hudgens and Butler are doing whatever is best for them.