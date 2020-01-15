Just hours after the news broke about her split with Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens’ post-breakup red carpet appearance proves that she’s doing just fine — better than fine, in fact. Hudgens arrived at the premiere of her new movie Bad Boys For Life on Jan. 14, wearing a dramatic white feathered Georges Hobeika gown with sequins and black satin stilettos. She struck pose after pose, as if to say, “Who, me? A post-breakup slump? Sorry, can’t relate!” This is the kind of energy I truly love to see, and I’ll be channeling this mood until further notice. Thanks!

Earlier that same day, a source reportedly told Us Weekly that Butler and Hudgens had called it quits after almost nine years together. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” the source said. Another source confirmed this same news to People. Rumors of a possible breakup have reportedly been swirling since the holidays, when Butler and Hudgens were suspiciously absent from each other’s social media activities. The last time they posted a photo together was in October 2019, when Hudgens shared a Halloween-themed photoshoot with Butler and their dog.

This breakup news almost broke the internet, but Hudgens wasn’t about to let it be the biggest headline of the day. Instead, she drew everyone’s attention to her glowing skin and shiny blowout at her movie premiere. A real public service, IMO. Look at this queen!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If looking through these photos has you wondering, “Wait, who was she dating again?” (same), let me refresh your memory. Butler and Hudgens first sparked dating rumors in September 2011, when they were photographed kissing out in Los Angeles. They made their red carpet couple debut in February 2012 at the premiere of Hudgens’ movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Over the years, both have been very public about their lost-lasting love. “He’s a wonderful supporter,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in December 2018. “I think it's so important to have a person who is your rock.” On Aug. 17, 2019, Hudgens shared two photos in honor of Butler’s birthday, with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love, my other half, my constant Inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything @austinbutler 28 is going to be [fire emojis].”

No details have emerged yet about what might have prompted Butler and Hudgens to split. But no matter what, Hudgens is clearly doing better than ever. Dwelling on the past? Who needs it? Onward and upward, my girl!