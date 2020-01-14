Prepare your heart: After nearly nine years of dating, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have reportedly split. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Jan. 14. A second source confirmed the news to People the same day. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Butler and Hudgens and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Hudgens and Butler have been absent from each other's social media feeds in recent months. Butler's last appearance on Hudgen's Instagram was in October, when Hudgens captioned a black-and-white shot of them with their dog, "🔮🎃happy Halloween from my family to yours🎃🔮." Around Christmas, Hudgens shared photos of herself enjoying family time on Instagram, then posted images from what appeared to be a solo trip to Switzerland. On New Year's Eve, she shared a series of solo shots of herself in an elegant gown. Butler was nowhere to be seen in any of her holiday 'grams.

Butler is less active on Instagram. He last posted a photo of Hudgens in July; the shot is from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. Since then, he's only shared five posts, all from various magazine photoshoots he's starred in.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudgens opened up about her relationship with Butler during a November 2018 interview with Women's Health. “He inspires me more than anyone,” she said. “We both respect, trust, and admire each other. It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.”

Despite her gushing about her partner, Hudgens, now 31, also maintained during that same interview that she was in no rush to make any trips down the aisle. “I want to get married, travel, then have kids—probably in my late 30s,” she said, also noting that she felt no pressure to get engaged any time soon.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Rumors of a relationship between Hudgens and Butler first sparked in 2011, and the pair confirmed they were an item in 2012.