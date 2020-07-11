Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are breaking up after many years together. The couple recently celebrated a decade of marriage, but they recently surprised fans by revealing they were filing for divorce. Yet another celeb to announce a split in the time of coronavirus, Armie Hammer's Instagram about his divorce is a surprising announcement.

The 33-year-old actor posted a cute throwback photo of himself and his wife on Instagram on Friday, July 10. He wrote, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage." Hammer continued, "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion, and love during this time."

Chambers posted the same statement on her Instagram. Chambers and Hammer have two children, a five-year-old daughter, Harper Grace, and a three-year-old son, Ford Douglas Armand.

The pair were married in May 2010 and recently celebrated their 10-year-anniversary. Just over a month before the divorce announcement, in a May 25 Instagram, Chambers posted a photo of their wedding day, writing, "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love." She finished by saying, "I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family, and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

A source close to the former couple told People that they're still close. “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close-knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them,” said the source.

The couple spent months in the Cayman Islands with their kids, where they were self-quarantining. Chambers revealed their decision to quarantine on the islands in an April 16 Instagram post. “We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for NYC,” wrote the entrepreneur. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures, and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family.”

While Chambers appears to have stayed on the Cayman Islands with her kids, Hammer is back in the United States, revealed by a recent post of the Los Angeles skyline to his Stories.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In June 2013, Chambers told Town & Country how Hammer convinced her to marry him. “When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married,” said Chambers. “He sat me down and said, ‘Look, we don’t have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride,'" she said.

Sadly, the Call Me By Your Name actor and entrepreneur have decided their marriage is a wrap, but their joint statement reveals they're still friends despite the split.