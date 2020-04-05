Just a few months after getting back together, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly calling it quits again. Elite Daily reached out to both Tatum and Jessie J's reps for comment on the split rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Following their short-lived split and reconciliation in January, new reports claim there were no hard feelings when Channing Tatum and Jessie J reportedly broke up again recently. According to a source, the split was "totally amicable" and the couple simply decided it was best to go their own ways.

Fans might remember that Tatum and Jessie J, who originally got together back in October 2018, appeared to have put their differences aside when they rekindled their romance in January after just a few weeks apart. At the time, a source told People that the split came down to bad timing and difficulties managing Tatum's priorities of fatherhood and his career.

"He is super busy with his career and as a dad," the source told the publication at the time. "He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The insider added, "He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work."

While the couple gave their romance another shot at the beginning of this year, making their red carpet debut in January and sharing plenty of loved-up social media posts, a source days the couple has called things off for good.

"They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," a source told People, adding, "It’s totally amicable."

The friendly nature of their split seems to mirror how things were when they originally decided to go their separate ways after a year of dating in the middle of December. At the time, a source told People, "There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align," the source added. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though."

Both Tatum and Jessie J have yet to comment on their reported breakup. However, it appears Jessie J is currently hanging out in Los Angeles and seems to be in pretty good spirits from her recent Instagram posts. It looks like she's not letting the reported split get her down.