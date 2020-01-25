It looks like Channing Tatum and Jessie J are going strong, despite the recent break in their relationship. Not only are they official on Instagram again, but Tatum publicly addressed a hater who dissed his newly reunited girlfriend. Channing Tatum's Instagram rant defending Jessie J is peak supportive BF.

ICYMI, the news of the couple's reconciliation after a short break up came on Wednesday, Jan. 22, first reported by E! News. Then, on Friday, Jan. 24, Tatum posted a pic of the couple together on the 'Gram, which totally confirmed that they got back together and are looking stronger than ever. The reunion comes about a month after reports that the couple had split after a year of dating on Dec. 19, 2019. And though it seemed like an amicable split, Jessie J posted a quote on her IG story on Dec. 27 that hinted at her true heartbreak.

Tatum's first Instagram post with Jessie J after getting back together is a cozy snap of the couple wearing matching unicorn hats. Tatum captioned the photo: "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" It would've been cute even without Jessie J giving Tatum a kiss on the cheek.

The real kicker is that Tatum responded to a comment from a hater on the post. It looks like it's been removed from his official account, but Instagram user @commentsbycelebs caught the fiery response in its full glory.

The initial comment read: "Jenna looks better with you," referring to Tatum's ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum's response is truly boyfriend goals. He begins with, "hey Alex I don't usually address s*** like this. But you seem like as good a [sic] of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them."

"Why don't you seriously think about what your [sic] doing," he asks the user. TBH, it just gets better and better. His response is relatable to anyone who's experienced trolls. Somehow, Tatum manages to stay at a higher level — not resorting to disrespect, but calling them out on their comment and letting them know they're wrong. He continues, "it's hurtful and i ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty that jess is... please kindly get TF out of here."

He makes it clear that actions and words are hurtful, writing, "be careful with your actions, it's what you create for yourself." Not only did he defend Jessie J, but he also posted a follow-up comment defending people everywhere, saying, "no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn't measurable. It's in the eye of the beholder."

Even though Tatum and Jessie J went through a short break, the time apart must have made them appreciate each other more. Meanwhile trolls should take note that Tatum doesn't take negative comments lightly. If someone disses Jessie J, they may bring out his supportive BF mode, and it's some serious stuff.