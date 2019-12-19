Channing Tatum & Jessie J Reportedly Broke Up & I'm Crying

After one year together, Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly broken up. That being said, the two are reportedly still on good terms. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Dec. 19. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the news to People the same day. “There wasn’t any drama," the first of People's sources reportedly explained. "They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

According to a second source who reportedly spoke to People as well, distance was apparently a contributing factor to the split. “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source reportedly told People. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly, though.”

In fact, they're so friendly that Jessie commented on Channing's Dec. 2 Instagram post, two weeks after their reported breakup. The post in question, a promotion for Channing's Magic Mike: Live tour in Australia, featured one picture of Channing alongside the rest of the Magic Mike squad and a video of the crew showing off their out of this world dance moves. He captioned the post:

It’s happening... we’re comin’ for you Australia. 🇦🇺 Melbourne, see you in May 2020! @magicmikeliveau #magicmikeliveau ⁣

Jessie left her reported ex a vaguely flirty comment lamenting the fact that he left out a tribute to one of his most iconic Magic Mike scenes. “I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan," she wrote, adding a sad face emoji. Tatum adorably responded by saying, "next time I'm in Sydney I'll get it done."

Reports of the relationship first broke in October 2018. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly of their budding relationship on Oct. 10 of that year. Since then, the couple maintained a relatively low profile but would occasionally showcase their relationship by giving each other cute shout-outs on social media, like the time Jessie shared an adorable rap/poem that Channing DM'd her or the time Channing posted a super emotional tribute to Jessie for her birthday.

In her book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, Channing's ex wife Jenna Dewan opened up about what it was like to learn about her ex husband's new relationship through the tabloids. "I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face —and over the internet, as it was happening," she wrote in an excerpt published by E! on Oct. 17. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."

Luckily, Jenna has moved on with her new partner Steve Kazee, the now soon-to-be father of her second child.

While Channing and Jessie may no longer be romantically linked to one another, it appears as though the love they shared was very much real and they're choosing to move forward on the best of terms.