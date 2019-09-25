Just one day after she announced her pregnancy on Sept. 25, Steve Kazee’s Instagram about Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly shows that he truly cannot wait to be a dad. He took to Instagram to post a picture of a pregnant Dewan and paired the picture with the most heartfelt caption that highlighted his love for her and her daughter. "Well...the news is out," he began. "I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

Next, Kazee delved into his relationship with Dewan and this is where things got really mushy. "The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs," he wrote. "A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding."

OK, so he could have just ended it right there and we all would have already been sobbing, but Kazee decided to take things another step further and end his mushy caption by mentioning Dewan's daughter with her ex Channing Tatum. "Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter," he wrote. "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

Check out the full post for yourself here:

Dewan announced the news of her pregnancy herself on Instagram on Sept. 24. She posted a visibly pregnant picture of herself snuggling her daughter in bed and paired it with this adorable caption:

Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!

Dewan reportedly started dating Kazee in September of 2018, months after formally announcing her split from Tatum in April of 2018.

And don't worry, guys. Tatum and Dewan seem to be on totally fine terms. In a joint statement they released when announcing their split, they wrote:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

Tatum has also moved on in terms of his love life and seems to be happily dating singer Jessie J. Looks like all is good.