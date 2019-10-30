Jenna Dewan's Birthday Instagram To Steve Kazee Is So Heartwarming

If you're looking for a pick me up today, nothing will warm your heart more than Jenna Dewan's birthday Instagram to Steve Kazee. She gushed all over the 'Gram in honor of her boyfriend's born day.

On Oct. 30, Dewan made an incredibly touching tribute to her bae who turned the big 4-4. Under a carousel post consisting of five adorable pictures, including one of Kazee holding a unicorn purse (I love to see it), the actor and dancer wrote," The world became a better place the day you were born...Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you."

"I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You're going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry)," she finished.

The couple's friends and family also weighed in on the sweet post, with Dewan's best friend leaving a tear-jerking message of her own. "Happiest birthday @stevekazee thank you for being so wonderful to my bestie in every way.. wishing you the best this year and always! Love you!!!!"

Fellow actor Kate Bosworth also chimed in. "BEST BOYS BORN TODAY," she wrote, referring to her man's shared birthday with Kazee.

"Happy Birthday @stevekazee Hope this year is gonna be the best yet," commented Rumer Willis.

Seeing as Kazee and Dewan are expecting, it seems like it will be. On Sept. 24, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, telling People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

She also shared the big news on Instagram with an even sweeter caption. "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she started. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Dewan shares one child with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. According to Dewan, their 6-year-old daughter Everly can't wait to become an older sister. "She is so thrilled," said Dewan in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 18. "We told her the news, and I knew she'd be happy because she's, you know, been asking for this. But as soon as she found out, she started crying. She goes, ‘This is the best day of my life.'"

TheEllenShow on YouTube

I'm not crying, you're crying. But seriously, here's to wishing this growing family all the best and a happy birthday to Steve Kazee.