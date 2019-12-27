When it was first announced that Channing Tatum and Jessie J had split, things seemed A-OK. According to People, the breakup was mutual, there wasn't any drama, and the two are still close. Sounds like an ideal parting, right? Maybe not. Jessie J's Instagram Story about "delayed emotions" — which she posted on Dec. 26, a week after the news of her breakup went public — has fans questioning whether the pop star is hurting more than the reports initially let on.

People first reported the breakup on Dec. 19, though — according to Us Weekly — the pair actually went their separate ways over a month ago. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both stars for comment on their reported split, but did not hear back.) A source told People that the split was due to conflicting schedules and different priorities. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out," the source said. "Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with [his daughter] Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though." That may be true, since Jessie J and Channing have joked around on social media since the news broke, but that doesn't necessarily mean the breakup was easy. As Jessie J cryptically said in her Insta Story, "Delayed emotions are… well… Not so fun."

@jessiej on Instagram

Back in April 2018, when Channing split from his wife of almost nine years, Jenna Dewan, the two released a joint statement that suggested a similarly amicable breakup. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement read, adding that "absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another." But then Jenna's first book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, was published in October 2019, and in it, she reveals how she really felt about her divorce.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I was just gutted," she wrote. "It was so difficult for me. It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life... I met him when I was 24, I didn't know life without Chan." She later said that the pain hit her "like a tumbling avalanche" and she was "completely overcome with fear and sadness" — especially after she learned Channing had moved on with Jessie J. But as the title suggests, Jenna found a way to grow through her pain, and I can only hope Jessie J eventually makes it through this tough time as well.