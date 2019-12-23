They seemed freaking adorable and totally in love, so why did Jessie J and Channing Tatum break up? According to a source who reportedly spoke to People on Dec. 24, the “timing was off” for the pop star and the actor. Channing, in particular, reportedly was having a hard time balancing out the relationship with his career and his family. “He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” the source reportedly told People. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” the source reportedly continued. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Channing and Tatum for comment on these reports.)

Is there anything more devastating than having to call things off with someone you were in love with because the timing was off? Not in my book.

Luckily, the source reportedly told Us Weekly that the split “came at a good time” for both stars and that they “made the most of" their relationship while it lasted. OK, I guess that makes me want to cry slightly less?

Another source reportedly echoed a similar sentiment to People on Dec. 19, saying that the two apparently had different priorities that were keeping them apart. “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the second source reportedly told People. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

News of Tatum and J's breakup first surfaced on Dec. 19. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly that day. “They are still really close and still good friends.” Later that day, multiple sources reportedly confirmed the news to People. “There wasn’t any drama," one of People's sources reportedly explained. "They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

News outlets first started reporting on the relationship in October 2018. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly of their new relationship on Oct. 10 of that year. Since then, the two continued to maintain a low profile but would occasionally delight their fans by sharing adorable tokens of their affection for each other on social media.

Even since their reported split, the two have continued to joke around with each other on social media so... it looks like this "they're still good friends" thing might be legit after all.