The Bachelor Nation news never ends! On Nov. 11, Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson revealed she's pregnant with her first child, and her announcement couldn't have been cuter. To share the big news, she posted a YouTube video on her channel that documents all the big moments in her new journey so far.

This video, which is titled "A New Chapter," opens with a clip dated Aug, 9, 2020. In the clip, Krystal looks somber as she says, "That would be so bananas if I was pregnant." As viewers soon find out, she's recording herself while waiting for the results of a pregnancy test to appear.

The video then cuts to her crying, before she holds up the test — reading "Pregnant" — to the camera.

