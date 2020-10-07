If you're currently wearing a jacket, I'd kindly recommend taking it off because Krystal Nielson's Instagram of her new boyfriend is about to have you feeling majorly hot. The picture in question, posted on Oct. 6, features the new mystery dude holding Nielson as she wraps her legs around him and they kiss. She paired the steamy post with this lengthy caption:

This year has been full of ups and downs.

Loss, uncertainty, and constant anxiety over when “life” will get back to normal.

But I realized that life isn’t meant for us to replay...but rather for us to embrace, evolve and create new experiences that will continue to shape us into who we are meant to be.

I’ve learned this year to lean into love...

To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me...

And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold.

I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way. ✨

For the location, she simply tagged "Happiness." The guy in question is not tagged and his face is covered by hers so his actual identity remains a mystery. But I think the important thing is she seems to have found someone who clearly makes her happy?

Shortly after posting the headline-making picture, Nielson took to her stories to explain further why she decided to go public with her new relationship in a series of extremely smiley videos. “I’m honestly smiling so big because I have been wanting to share this post and this picture of a special person in my life for a while,” she said in the first of her video series. “I just ultimately decided that I wanna really live in alignment with what I coach, and that is to lean into the things that make you happy and make you feel good and not hide that but fully embrace it. It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, and I’m just so, so, so excited to finally share this with you guys.”

I mean, just look at how happy she looks:

Oh, also did I mention this new mystery guy makes her juices in the morning? She posted this to her stories the day after announcing their relationship:

Aaand the dude knows how to clean:

Happy for her!

Nielson's new relationship announcement comes just eight months after her split from Chris Randone, whom she met on Season 5 of Bachelor In Paradise. "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate," they wrote in a statement back in February. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Here's to hoping Nielson has had plenty of time to process and heal before entering this new relationship.