There’s no doubt that the last decade brought some high-profile romances that epitomize #couplegoals (looking at you, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne) but for every happily ever after, there was also a broken heart. The most devastating celeb breakups of the 2010s are the ones we didn’t see coming. And TBH, I’m still not over many of them.

When two stars we ship split, it’s often shocking because you’re only privy to their flawless red carpet photos and their perfectly curated social media feeds, so you don’t see what’s really going on behind closed doors. Just because you’re a celebrity doesn’t mean you don’t get irritated because your partner stops texting you back in a timely manner, or keeps “liking” some random model’s Instagram post. In other words, it’s important to keep in mind that A-listers face many of the same relationship challenges that normal folks do and to add to the pressure, they have to deal with all of them in the spotlight.

From brief but serious romances (see: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s short-lived engagement) to on-and-off-again couples (like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) and other long-term relationships (long live #Jelena), the 2010s were packed with brutal breakups. Grab a box of tissues, ‘cause we’re about to take a trip down memory lane and mourn some favorite former pairings.

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images On Aug. 6, 2017, Pratt and Faris shocked the world when they announced that they were splitting up. Honestly, did anyone see this coming? Throughout their eight-year marriage, this goofball couple made hearts melt time and time again, whether it was because they shared a weird love of collecting dead bugs, posting adorable pics together on social media, or gushing about each other in interviews. Now, both have moved on — Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett — and they’ve been co-parenting their son Jack like total pros. Still, it’s safe to say no one was OK when they announced the end of their seemingly rock-solid relationship.

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images If these two Step Up co-stars can’t make it, who can? It’s a legitimate question, you guys. In April 2018, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in a statement via People, which read, “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." Talk about heartbreaking. Clearly, it wasn’t an easy decision for the couple, who were married for nine years and share a daughter, Everly. Both of them seem to have happily moved forward, though, as Dewan is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, and Tatum has been dating Jessie J since October 2018.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When TMZ dropped the news on Oct. 1, 2019, that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had parted ways after two years together, the world was stunned — in part because the duo had just been featured in the September 2019 Playboy issue discussing their super active sex life, and looked like a super tight fam with daughter Stormi at the Aug. 27 premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary. A source told Us Weekly on Oct. 28 that it doesn’t look like they’ll be reconciling any time soon because they have “differing objectives and two different lives.” And they seem to be more concerned with parenting Stormi than their resolving their romantic differences. On Oct. 3, Jenner tweeted: “Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images With so many breakups and makeups over the years, it’s been pretty tough to keep track of whether these two are together or not. But there’s something slightly reassuring about knowing that this on-again, off-again relationship always seems to have a chance of reigniting. It all started when they were seen flirting up a storm at Coachella in April 2015. Before long, they were attending Fashion Week and celebrating birthdays together. Bella Hadid even appeared in The Weeknd’s music video for “In the Night,” and she was by his side for support when he won two Grammys in 2016. People first reported that the couple parted ways in November 2016, but reunited around April 2018. They appeared to be going strong over the next year but broke up again in August 2019. (Quit playing games with my heart, why don’t you?) The good news is, The Weeknd was seen celebrating with Hadid at her 23rd birthday party in October 2019, which obviously sparked rumors that they might be getting back together. Only time will tell.

Taylor Kinney & Lady Gaga Chris Farina/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Admittedly, I nearly lost all faith that love exists after Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement. This Hollywood power couple seemed to have a powerful bond, and dang, did they look beautiful together. When Kinney popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2015, the future looked bright for these two. But in July of 2016, Gaga shared via Instagram that she and Kinney were taking a break, adding that they "have always believed we are soulmates," and urging fans to root them on. Soon after, it was confirmed that the two had ended their engagement, and they never did get back together. In the 2017 documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two," Gaga revealed that taking on the role in A Star Is Born was likely what led to their demise. For anyone who saw her stellar performance in the film, it's hard to imagine Gaga refusing to take the opportunity. So, if there's any takeaway here, it's that you should never have to choose between a relationship and professional success and fulfillment.