It's over for Hollywood's coolest couple: Liam Hemsworth reportedly filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, according to TMZ. The source reportedly says the Australian actor did the legal paperwork in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences." Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Hemsworth and Cyrus and did not hear back in time for publication.

TMZ reports that sources close to the former couple say Hemsworth and Cyrus had a pre-nuptial agreement that kept their earnings during their eight-month marriage separate. Accordingly, the divorce proceedings may be relatively smooth, especially since Hemsworth and Cyrus do not have children.

While the date of separation reportedly listed in the documents is not particularly legally relevant, TMZ notes that it can be important from a public relations perspective. Divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the lawyer who reportedly filed on Hemsworth's behalf, lists the date of separation as "TBD," aka "to be determined." (Wasser's previous clients reportedly include high-profile celebs including Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Christina Aguilera, and more.)

This legal update may come as a shock to Cyrus. "Despite appearances, Miley had made overtures as recently as this week, saying she wanted to work on the marriage, but Liam was steadfast that it was over," TMZ reported, adding that people in Hemsworth's life reportedly believe it would be a bad move for the couple to reconcile.

News of the separation broke on Aug. 10, after Cyrus was reportedly photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, a longtime friend, while on vacation in Italy. That same day, a rep for Cyrus confirmed the split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Some fans began circulating separation rumors earlier that day, when Cyrus posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her engagement ring or wedding band.

However, Hemsworth was also spotted sans wedding band in June.

Following the initial separation news, People reported on Aug. 13 that the couple wasn't in any rush to divorce. “They are great together when they are happy," a source reportedly said. "There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again." Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Aug. 17 that Cyrus and Carter reportedly hung out with Tish Cyrus , in West Hollywood. In an NSFW twist, a source reportedly told Page Six on Aug. 19 that the two women were "basically having sex" at Soho House in West Hollywood, adding, "They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other."

Cyrus released a new song, "Slide Away," on Aug. 15 that many fans believe refers to her split from Hemsworth. One lyric is, "Don't want the whiskey and pills," which could allude to Cyrus' reported distaste for his partying habits. A source reportedly told People on Aug. 14 that, “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate] ... Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now." Another lyric could refer to their relationship beginning when they were teenagers: "Move on, we're not 17. I'm not who I used to be. You say that everything changed, you're right — we're grown now."

MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in December 2018 after nearly a decade of dating on and off. They met on the set of The Last Song in 2009.