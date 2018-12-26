There's been tons of speculation about whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot over the holiday weekend. News of a possible wedding first surfaced on Monday, Dec. 24, when several social media videos appeared to show Cyrus and Hemsworth cutting a cake and possibly celebrating their nuptials. While fans went wild with thoughts and theories, neither star officially announced that a wedding had taken place. Well, I think they may have just confirmed the news! Cyrus took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 26, to share some very romantic photos. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding photos are probably all the confirmation anyone needs, anyway.

Cyrus posted several photos to her Instagram account of her special day with Hemsworth. In the photos, you can see Hemsworth dressed in a black tux and Cyrus wearing a very simple, yet totally gorgeous white gown.

The first photo Cyrus shared was of her and Hemsworth sharing a tender embrace. "10 years later .....," the 26-year-old singer captioned the post.

The second photo shows the two dancing and embracing. And Hemsworth appears to be wearing a wedding band. So, that definitely seems like a confirmation to me!

In a third photo shared by Cyrus, you can see the couple up close and sharing a kiss.

Here's a look at all the photos Cyrus shared of her and Hemsworth on their wedding day:

Cyrus and Hemsworth met way back in 2009 on the set of their film, The Last Song. The film proved to be fruitful for them both as their love for each other, despite its various ups and downs, has remained strong for the past decade.

Like many fans all over the world, author Nicholas Sparks, whose novel was the basis for The Last Song, is rejoicing at the news that Cyrus and Hemsworth have tied the knot. After Cyrus tweeted photos of her and Hemsworth's wedding, Sparks responded to the tweet expressing his sheer joy.

And Cyrus only had love for his tweet:

In 2012, Hemsworth opened up to Details magazine about his love for Cyrus and how their work on The Last Song made a lasting impression on him.

“She makes me really happy,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “When you start, you want to be professional, but when you’re filming those scenes with someone [in The Last Song] and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth's marriage comes just a month after their Malibu home was destroyed by the Woolsey fire. Cyrus opened up to Howard Stern recently about what having Hemsworth by her side during that time meant to her.

"My partner, I call him my survival partner now," she said. "He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck."

Maybe the couple decided that after surviving a fire together, they could survive anything. Whatever happened to lead to this happy conclusion, I'm all for it! They're adorable together!