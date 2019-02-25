If you're a fan of A Star is Born, tonight is definitely your night. As everyone hoped and expected, Lady Gaga — along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt — won an Oscar for "Shallow," and Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscar acceptance speech is everything you've ever needed. Get your tissues ready, because you're really going to need them after Gaga's powerful words.

At the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, Lady Gaga won the Academy Award for Best Music (Original Song) for "Shallow" from A Star is Born. In her extraordinarily emotional speech, Gaga thanked the co-writers of "Shallow," her family, and of course, her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, who she had performed the song with just moments earlier. Through tears, she said:

Bradley, there is not a single person on this planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.

But her speech didn't end there. The Oscar winner also had a message for all aspiring artists working hard to realize their dreams. Here's what she had to say:

If you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch and you’re watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work, and I’ve worked for a long time, and it's not about, ya know, it’s not about winning. What it’s about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. If there’s a discipline for passion — and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. Thank you.

No, Lady Gaga, thank YOU. Check out the entirety of her speech, which is sure to be a tear-jerker, below — especially if you've been invested in the film since it was released last October.

People like Twitter user Clarissa_xplain called Gaga's acceptance speech "inspiring." At one point during Gaga's time on stage, the Oscars camera cut to Jennifer Hudson emotionally nodding along with Gaga's words which, TBH, was all of us. Twitter user @JessicaKovac2 noted that "Jennifer Hudson hyperventilating right along with Gaga is friends goals."

A Star is Born was nominated for a whopping seven awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing. Gaga's Oscar acceptance speech wasn't the only treat to come from the singer/actress tonight. She and Bradley Cooper performed their second-ever live rendition of Shallow near the end of the show and if you're a Gaga/Cooper stan or love intense, prolonged eye-contact between two incredibly good-looking people while they serenade each other, you have to watch the performance for yourself. Maybe grab an extra box of tissues while you're at it.

Lady Gaga's win tonight proved that A Star is Born and its soundtrack moved audiences everywhere and that she and Cooper were, indeed, the most powerful people in their roles. Anyway, BRB, still crying!