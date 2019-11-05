Kristen Stewart's Quote About Marriage & Robert Pattinson Is So 2008

If you were Twihard stan of Bella and Edward's, Kristen Stewart's quote about marriage and Robert Pattinson is about to suck you right back into 2008. Stewart appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Nov. 4, and when he asked her if she ever thought she'd marry Pattinson, the actress responded with a laugh: "I don't know. I wanted to...yeah, no, I've never been in..."

When she started to falter a little bit, Stern prompted her with, "If he proposed, you would've gotten married."

To this, Stewart didn't blatantly give a hard "yes," but she did make it clear that she took the relationship extremely seriously at the time. (They reportedly began dating sometime after meeting on the set of Twilight in 2007, split for the first time in 2012, then reconciled and parted ways for good in 2013.) "I don't know," Stewart explained. "I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time... every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person."

While there was a time during which she might have entertained the idea of marrying Pattinson, years have gone by and Stewart most definitely has moved on. The actress, who is reportedly currently dating Dylan Meyer, even told Stern that she will "for sure" get married one day and that she even has plans for a future proposal. All she needs to get is the ring.

Aside from the marriage talk, Stewart opened up about other aspects of her relationship with Pattinson, who she described as "the best." First and foremost, she'd like you to know that their relationship was real. In fact, she can't even believe that anyone would still think that the relationship was fake. "You really think at this point, after all these years, that's how I live my life?" she asked.

She also noted the ways in which the spotlight robbed them of many typical experiences most couples share. "You deprive yourself of so many experiences," Stewart shared. "We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked."

Oh, and the cutest part of all? She admitted he was her "first [love]."

OK, so Stewart is probs not going to wind up with Pattinson (sorry Twilight fans) but it's nice to know she really did enjoy her time with him.