Gosh dang it. Just when I was getting comfortable with the New Year, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have to go and muck it all up. The famous couple has reportedly called things off for a second time after reconciling in late April 2018, following their first famous breakup. Now, new reports are saying Gigi Hadid and Zayn broke up again seven short months after getting back together. It's hard to say if this is a superficial break or the real thing, but fans are nervous and sad. Elite Daily reached out to both Hadid and Malik's teams for confirmation on the reported split, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The two celebrities dated seriously for nearly two years before their first break up back in the spring. During that time, both Hadid and Malik released official statements explaining they still had love for each other, but had simply grown apart. To be fair, they're still super young and have so much life to live. It made sense if their first serious relationship came to an end.

Malik's statement said, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She's such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

Gigi followed that up by sharing:

Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG

This time, fans have yet to hear official confirmation from either party, but an insider did tell Entertainment Tonight they've truly called it quits. "Gigi and Zayn have broken up, but not because they don’t love one another," the source said. "After trying for a long time, the couple just couldn’t make it work. Zayn has been dealing with personal things for a while and Gigi has become a comfort blanket for him."

Malik has spoken publicly about his struggle with anxiety and a previous eating disorder, though it is not clear if these are the "personal things" the source is referencing. "Gigi will always support him but she has realized only Zayn can help Zayn," they explained.

In the meantime, Hadid was last spotted partying it up with her friends at Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve party. Hopefully, she and Malik will fill fans in soon. For now, everyone continues to wish them both happiness and health in 2019. (And more selfies. Never slow down with the selfies.)