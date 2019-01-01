New Year's Eve is for dressing up and spending the night celebrating with friends. But whether or not you spend it curled up on the couch or dressed to the nines, I think it's safe to say that nobody celebrated quite as big as Taylor Swift did this year. Her New Year's Eve party is basically the most epic NYE celebration I've ever seen. I'm having some serious envy because the event looks so fun. I guess my invite got lost in the mail. If you haven't already, check out the photos of Taylor Swift's 2019 New Year's costume party because it totally revived her celebrity squad.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 1, Swift shared four photos on Instagram of her amazing New Year's Eve party. This wasn't your typical NYE party either. Instead of the usual black, sequins, and sparkles, guests dressed up in costume as their "childhood heroes," according to the Instagram caption Swift shared with her followers. Is there any better way to ring in the New Year than a costume party with Taylor Swift? Nope.

In the New Year's post, Swift wrote a short but sweet message listing off all of the different characters that her crew came dressed up as. She also made sure to wish her fans "love and hope" for the new year. Here is her full NYE caption:

Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019

The star-studded party included Blake Lively, who dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Swift's bestie Gigi Hadid showed up as Mary Poppins. Personally, I think Swift wins for best costume but the whole group looks so good. Can you spot Swift in any of the pictures? She's pretty unrecognizable at first, IMO. Yep, that's her sitting pretty at the bottom of the staircase dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Her costume is spot on. TBH, the whole squad looks amazing. Talk about some serious friendship goals.

This group is a little different than the crew that Taylor used to run around with. That's why these pictures show that her squad has changed quite a bit, but there are still plenty of familiar faces (and longtime friends' of Swift's at the NYE party). Missing from the photo, though, are some of Swift's most notable pals like Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was also missing from the epic pics, but that doesn't mean he wasn't nearby to celebrate. The power couple was most recently spotted out together in New York City just days before the New Year on Sunday, Dec. 30, according to the New York Post.

According to E! News, Swift ordered up roughly 200 balloons for her NYE shebang and brought in pizza, cheese, and desserts for everyone to snack on. Best. Party. Ever. Again, I'm just going to go out a limb here and say that it seems my invitation got lost in the mail. That's OK. There is always next year, Tay.