This Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Relationship Update Does Not Sound Good

Brace yourselves, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans: Zigi might not be doing so well anymore. If you keep up with both of the stars' social media, you might have noticed that the two haven't posted anything with or about each other in a couple of months. And if this new Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik relationship update holds any weight, it might make this social media silence from the couple make sense.

Hadid and Malik broke up in March 2018 after two years together, but they eventually got back together and seemed to be back in their couple-y bliss. Now, the two are apparently spending time apart, according to reports. A source told E! News that Hadid and Malik "have been spending apart since early November," revealing that the pair "think it's best for the sake of their relationship right now." Elite Daily reached out to Hadid and Malik's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As per usual with celebrity breaks/breakups, the source claims that it's their busy schedules that resulted in this decision to spend time apart. Malik had a busy tail end of 2018 with the release of his second solo studio album Icarus Falls, and Hadid had a busy fall leading up to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show filming on Thursday, Nov. 8. (Notably, Malik wasn't there.)

Her schedule, according to E! News, has been intentionally slowed up so she could spend some much-needed quality time with herself and her family. She's been on her mother, Yolanda Hadid's, farm in Pennsylvania a lot as well as spending time with family and friends in New York. (She was at Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve party without Malik, it appears.)

Fans on Twitter also noticed that the two, who have posted cute things together around Christmas in the past, posted nothing together over the holiday, leading to the speculation that they called it quits.

Now it seems like that speculation may be closer to fact than fiction.

People felt there was trouble in paradise when Malik was a no-show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 8. But a source noted to E! News at the time that Malik and Hadid were just trying to keep their relationship more private.

"Everything is going smoothly," the source said at the time. "They are just trying to keep it more under the radar. It's no surprise that Zayn didn't attend the VS show. He is not one for public outings, and usually skips out on going." But it doesn't appear that everything really is fine. According to the initial source, the two are still in touch but things have been "up and down" for them.

"They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath [sic] apart from each other," the source revealed. "They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down."

The last time Hadid posted anything with Malik was in October when she posted a sweet selfie of her and the singer.

She captioned the post, "flyin home to my happy place ❤️." Malik doesn't follow her on Instagram, which fans had a bit of a field day about in July 2018, but Hadid was having none of it.

After fans speculated that Hadid and Malik are only together to give Malik positive PR, Hadid shot that theory down real quick and addressed the fact that he doesn't follow her on the 'Gram.

She started off in an Instagram comment,

Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of.

Then she addressed the whole Instagram thing. "For someone who is virtually inactive on the app," she said, "I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest." Andddddd there you have it. (By the way: Malik really does have a tattoo of Hadid's eyes on his chest.) He may not follow her on Instagram, but that clearly didn't matter when their relationship was in a better place than it appears to be right now.

So whatever it is that led to this reported Zigi break, it's probably not something the famously private couple is going to reveal to fans.