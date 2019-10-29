OK, you guys. I'm so sorry to do this, but I have some troubling news. It turns out that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly won't get back together any time soon. “Kylie and Travis are still not back together,” a source told Us Weekly on Oct. 28. “It doesn’t look like they will immediately reconcile anymore. They have differing objectives and two different lives.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI, TMZ first broke the news of Jenner and Scott's breakup on Oct. 1. According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott had reportedly already been split for "several weeks" at that point. And despite the sad news, Jenner reportedly isn't tripping about the split. “Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” a source told Us Weekly on Oct. 17, adding that she and Scott have reportedly remained "extremely close" for the sake of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

“They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life,” the source continued to Us Weekly on Oct. 17. “They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jenner expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter on Oct. 3. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

So, why did they split? Well, of course, they're the only two people who actually know what really went down. But a source who spoke to People on Oct. 2 claimed that it was because Jenner reportedly wanted to focus more on growing their family, while Scott reportedly wanted to focus more on growing his music career. (Elite Daily previously reached out to both Jenner's and Scott's reps for comment on this claim and did not hear back in time for publication.)

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” the source told People at the time. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.” The source claimed Scott is reportedly more focused on cementing in his reputation as a rap icon.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the source's claims are true, it's understandable that it might take the couple a while to get back together. But, luckily, the two reportedly are still getting along well and spending quality time with each other and with their daughter. They reportedly all enjoyed a family day on Oct. 13 at Jenner's Calabasas home. "They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi," the insider told E! News. "It looked like nothing has changed with them."