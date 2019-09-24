Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant With Her Second Child & I'm Sobbing

If you keep up with Jenna Dewan's Instagram on the daily, you know that Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are major couple goals. They're not shy about showing the world how much they love each other and I think that's so sweet. Dewan and Kazee honestly make such a cute couple and now, after a year of dating, the couple has announced they're expecting. OMG. Guys, did you hear that? Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her second child! Woohoo! This is such exciting news. I can't imagine how happy the couple must be, especially because this will be their first child together.

Dewan and Kazee confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Aww, I'm so happy for them and I can't wait to see Dewan's baby bump pics on Instagram if either she or Kazee decide to share them. I have my fingers crossed they do because those photos would be so adorbs, amirite?

The next few months are going to be so exciting for the couple. You already know this will be the couple's first child together, but you may not know this will also be Kazee's first child ever. Meanwhile, this will be Dewan's second child. Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she split with in April 2018.

According to PEOPLE, Dewan may already be helping Kazee learn a thing a two about being a first-time parent. The couple and Dewan's daughter were apparently all spotted together hanging out at the beach in Los Angeles in August. How cute is that?

Long-time fans of Dewan are probably so happy to hear the star has found love again and is expecting another baby.

Back when she and Tatum split in April 2018, fans were devastated over the news because the couple had been married for nine years. Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in a joint statement through PEOPLE. You can read a part of the statement below.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

While Dewan and Kazee confirmed their relationship in October 2018, according to PEOPLE, the couple had been "dating for a couple [of] months" by that point. The source reportedly told PEOPLE, "She's very happy." Meanwhile, Channing Tatum has been dating singer Jessie J.

Yay! Everybody seems to be happy and that's all that matters. I guess you can find love again after heartbreak, guys!