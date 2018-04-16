The Weeknd might be back together with Bella Hadid and honestly, I am so. Here. For. This. Just like Coachella 2017 brought Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship into the spotlight, Coachella 2018 is bringing the possible rekindling of The Weeknd and Bella Hadid's relationship into the spotlight. Yup, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were reportedly kissing at Coachella, and fans are all for these celebrity exes getting back together. According to an eyewitness that spoke with Us Weekly, the pair were seen being "affectionate" all night long after The Weeknd's Coachella set on Friday, April 13. Elite Daily reached out to Hadid and The Weeknd's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The source said Hadid and The Weeknd were all over each other during Travis Scott's performance at Poppy nightclub's pop-up event celebrating the upcoming launch of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's makeup collab. They “were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap," the source said, adding, “They are 100 percent back together.” This is juicy. Another eyewitness reportedly told Us Weekly, “They were completely all over each other,” adding that they also saw Kylie and Kendall Jenner with them for a bit. The Weeknd and Hadid, according to the source, “kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well.”

While Hadid and The Weeknd didn't post any hints that they were together during Coachella weekend one, people at the festival did catch videos of Hadid at The Weeknd's set on Friday, April 13.

According to E! News, the famous exes aren't officially back together but have been talking and hanging out over the last several months. A source told the outlet that Hadid is ready to be exclusive with him again, but they're not there yet. "Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together," the source said, adding that they've been "secretly seeing each other recently," but are not in an exclusive relationship just yet.

The source continued, "They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship."

Whether or not they're officially back together, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid shippers are so happy their romance seems to be rekindling.

Another source confirmed to E! News that Hadid and The Weeknd partied all night together and were looking hella couple-y while doing so. "They spent the whole night together and left together. Bella looked really happy," the source said. "They were definitely super affectionate, cuddling each other while hanging out with their friends. It was no secret."

You know what else isn't a secret? The fact that The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" is totally about his breakup with Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd cried during his Coachella performance of that song, and fans are convinced he was crying about Gomez. This video just makes me want to give The Weeknd a hug and never let go.

Although it was The Weeknd who reportedly broke up with Gomez back in October of 2017, it doesn't seem like that was an easy choice for him to make. And the "Call Out My Name" lyrics make it seem like Gomez getting back together with Justin Bieber not long after their breakup really hit him hard.

The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" lyrics are so obviously about Selena Gomez, at least to me. Just read them and try to tell me otherwise:

We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake / I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me

The "Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?" line in the chorus seems to me like a direct jab at Gomez for getting back with Bieber so quickly after their breakup. The chorus goes,

So call out my name (call out my name) / Call out my name when I kiss you so gently / I want you to stay (I want you to stay) / I want you to stay, even though you don't want me / Girl, why can't you wait? (Why can't you wait, baby?) / Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love? / Won't you call out my name? (Call out my name) / Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way, and I'll be on my

This verse has fans convinced The Weeknd considered donating a kidney to Gomez when she was in need of a kidney transplant last summer. He sings,

I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time

That "almost cut a piece of myself for your life" line is pretty heavy, as is this entire song and all of the other songs on The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy. Between his Coachella set, the songs on his new album, and his reported romantic night with Bella Hadid at Coachella 2018, something tells me The Weeknd isn't concerned about how Selena Gomez might feel about him getting back together with his ex. And honestly, fair.