The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Lyrics Reference A Past Relationship & They're Super Deep

The Weeknd dropped a new album on Friday, March 30 and let me just say, I didn't expect this level of deep (though I probably should have). The album, called My Dear Melancholy, is the Canadian singer's first since Starboy was released in 2016. The album opens with a particularly cutting song, and fans are already analyzing what it means. The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" lyrics will have you convinced the crooner's singing about one of his famous past flames.

On the first listen, fans of The Weeknd could definitely pick up some references in "Call Out My Name" that may point to the song being about The Weeknd's ex, Selena Gomez. In particular, The Weeknd starts off the song by singing,

We found each other, I helped you out of a broken place. You gave me comfort, but falling for you was my mistake.

This is telling, because when The Weeknd and Gomez were first spotted out together in January 2017, Gomez was flying relatively under the radar. The actress and singer was taking a break from the spotlight and focusing on her health, and had only made a return to the public eye that November 2016 at the American Music Awards.

Another telling lyric from the song comes in the second verse, where The Weeknd sings,

I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied. I almost cut a piece of myself for your life. Guess I was just another pit stop 'til you made up your mind.

Fans on Twitter are taking that "cut a piece of myself for your life" line pretty seriously, as Gomez revealed in September 2017 that she underwent a kidney transplant. Was The Weeknd a potential donor? And that line about being a "pit stop" could definitely reflect the fact that Gomez was spotted kissing Justin Bieber in November 2017, soon after her breakup with The Weeknd was announced in late October.

Here are the full "Call Out My Name" lyrics:

The first verse goes:

We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort

But falling for you was my mistake.

The Weeknd then sings:

I put you on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me

The chorus goes:

So call out my name (call out my name)

Call out my name when I kiss you so gently

I want you to stay (want you to stay)

I want you to stay, even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (Why can't you wait, baby?)

Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?

Won't you call out my name? (Call out my name)

Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way

I'll be on my-

The second verse is particularly deep:

I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pit stop

'Til you made up your mind

You just wasted my time

You're on top

The Weeknd sings:

I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly, babe

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me

The chorus comes back in again:

So call out my name (call out my name, baby)

So call out my name when I kiss you

So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (Girl, why can't you wait 'til I?)

Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?

Won't you call out my name? (Say call out my name, baby)

Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way

Girl, I'll be on my-

On my way x8

We may never know if the song is actually about Selena Gomez, but one thing's for sure – it's deep AF.