You don't have to be an emotional genius to know the man behind the songs like "Too Good at Goodbyes," "Stay with Me," and "I'm Not the Only One," has to have had at least some experience with heartbreak. And now Sam Smith's quotes about his breakup with Brandon Flynn in a recent interview with UK’s The Times just prove he is, was and always will be our go-to breakup guru.

The singer first split with the 13 Reasons Why star three months ago and, while many of us would try to pretend like we're totally over our exes, Smith is being totally up front about what he's going through. “I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me,” Smith toldThe Times. “It’s still quite raw.”

But don't mistake Smith's struggle with the breakup for any hard feelings towards his ex. Smith also told The Times that he believes Flynn is "wonderful," adding that all of his relationships (including his most recent one with Flynn) ended amicably. "All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty," he noted.

Smith's eight-month long relationship with Flynn was his first public relationship. While he wasn't open to divulging any private information about Flynn, he did make it clear in the interview that he doesn't regret having their relationship in the spotlight. "Seeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing," he told The Times. "You don’t see it loads.”

And, most importantly, Smith wants everyone to know that, despite his currently broken heart, he's still a believer in love. "I love sending flowers, leaving notes around the house and making thoughtful presents,” he said to The Times. "I feel like I’m in a Richard Curtis film all the time, which is bad because I think everything should be like a movie and I get anxiety when it’s not." Same, same, same, same, same a million times over.

"Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance," a source told Page Six, upon their split in June. "They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out."

While Smith has remained respectfully private about the details of his breakup, he hasn't been shy about his pain. In fact, shortly after the split at a show in Brooklyn on Jun. 26 he opened up to his fans saying:

I know that everyone in this room right now is going through some sh*t. I know I'm going through some sh-t. And tonight I want all of us to just leave all of our worries and all of our heartache aside and let's have some fun. Let's sing as loud as we can.

Here's to hoping Smith is eventually able to sing away the pain and get over the heartbreak for good.

