I think most people would agree it's been a rough year for romance. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, dating has become a thing of the past for some, but others have managed to find love despite social distancing measures. There are more celebrity couples who started dating in 2020 than you may realize, and these new A-list couples have given me hope by finding love in an otherwise hopeless year. Despite all the celeb breakups that occurred over the past 365 days, I can at least go into 2021 knowing I have plenty of new couples to ship.

Some of Hollywood's newest relationships are simply rumored. (If you could let me know where you stand, Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares, that would be great.) Others have been flaunting their love loud and proud. (Keep up the good work, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.) And while a few of this year's cutest new couples have gotten engaged, others ended up breaking things off before the new year. Even if not all of these famous 2020 couples find lasting love together, I'm just glad these A-list pairs were able to remind fans love is still possible, even in this dumpster fire of a year.

Madelyn Cline & Chase Stokes After months of relationship rumors, Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline finally confirmed their relationship in a June Instagram post, and they've been looking loved-up together ever since.

Taylor Schilling & Emily Ritz @lumpland on Instagram Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling seemingly confirmed she's dating artist Emily Ritz in June by re-posting a photo Ritz shared of them together on her IG Story. "I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @TaylorSchilling Happy Pride!" Ritz captioned the photo. Though the rumored couple has kept their relationship quiet since then, the two are seemingly still together as of December.

Tiffany Haddish & Common Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images During a July appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O podcast, Tiffany Haddish confirmed she's dating Common, who she first met on the set of 2019's The Kitchen. Since then, the couple has said the sweetest things about each other, and in October, Common confirmed they're still "doing wonderful" during an appearance on The Karen Hunter Show for SiriusXM.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss In August, just weeks after Season 16 of The Bachelorette started filming, rumors began circulating that Clare Crawley already found love with Dale Moss, one of her contestants. Those rumors were later confirmed when The Bachelorette premiered in September, and in November, fans finally got to see Moss propose to Crawley. Some fans even suspect the two are already married, as Crawley accidentally called Moss her husband during a December IG Story, but she denied those rumors.

Camila Mendes & Grayson Vaughn Though she's kept her new relationship relatively quiet, Camila Mendes went Instagram official with Grayson Vaughn in September, just about six months after the Riverdale star and the photographer were first spotted together. A month later in October, she posted a mushy birthday post for her boo, where she even dropped the L-word.

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Though they started off 2020 linked to other people, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi reportedly got together in September. The two have yet to officially confirm their maybe-relationship, but their many sightings together and their coordinating Halloween costumes seem pretty couple-y to me.

Rebel Wilson & Jacob Busch In September, fans first suspected Rebel Wilson is dating Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, after she took him as her date to Prince Albert II's fourth annual Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco. It wasn't long before she made their relationship IG official, and she's posted plenty of loved-up pics with Busch since then.

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark After Crawley rode off into the sunset with Moss, Tayshia Adams took over as the new Season 16 Bachelorette. Unlike with Crawley, it wasn't clear to fans which suitor Adams would pick, but in the end, she Adams got engaged to Zac Clark during the season finale in December. The two still seem totally in love, and they have plans to live in New York City together.