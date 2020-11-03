Not to be dramatic, but Common's quotes about Tiffany Haddish from his Oct. 30 appearance on The Karen Hunter Show for SiriusXM may be some of the most romantic words I've ever heard a man speak about a woman. “We’re doing wonderful," he gushed when Karen asked how they're doing. "She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for black women. I’m, like, learning [from her]. You know what I mean?”

He continued, "She takes it like the law... She’ll be like, 'If there ain’t no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it.' Or, 'Why can’t we go to these Black makeup artists?' And I think, it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for — the equality that we talk about. Especially within — any area of life — but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say, 'Hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.'"

In addition to modeling for him how to be a better advocate, Common also noted that his girlfriend isn't exactly a bore to be around. “She’s also fun, he added. "She’s fun. And ultimately… the one thing that I’ll say about anyone I’ve dated that you named, I like good-hearted people, and Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”

That same day, Tiffany did some gushing of her own during an interview with Extra. "I feel like it's gonna work. I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever," she told Extra host and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. "We laugh all the time. He's actually really funny. I'm like, 'You should do this comedy movie with me.' He's like, 'I don't want to exploit our relationship' And I'm like, 'Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!'"

Tiffany first confirmed she's in a relationship with the rapper during a July episode of Steve-O's podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

Later in his interview with Karen, Common shared how he and Tiffany wound up dating. "We honestly don’t run in the same circles too much. But, the first time I met Tiffany, she came to an Oscar event that I had hosted, honoring different people… So anyway, she was there and was real cool," he shared. "I didn’t try to talk or date her, she was just cool."

Then they wound up working on The Kitchen together. He explained, "Then we worked on a film together, and that time I was definitely like, 'Hey, what’s up? How you doing?' And she was like, 'Nah, we good, we friends.'"

After working on the movie together, Common explained the two "just became friends" and things stayed that way until one fateful day in New York City when he admitted "we felt that our friendship could go somewhere else."

Looks like it's headed in a good direction. Happy for these two great people!