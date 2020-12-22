If you thought Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance was just a flash in the pan, think again. According to a source speaking with Entertainment Tonight, not only are they still “going strong,” but Machine Gun Kelly reportedly “sees marriage” with Megan Fox in their future. Wow, that escalated quickly — and I, for one, am totally here for it.

The two first connected on the set of their upcoming film Midnight In the Switchgrass back in March. They started sparking rumors of a romance when Fox starred in MGK’s music video for "Bloody Valentine" and began being spotted out together in May. Now MGK's reportedly thinking about taking their relationship to the next level because their connection's so strong. "MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends would 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

While marriage might be the next step on MGK's mind, Fox is reportedly happier to take things a little more slowly. “Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind,” said the source. For now, Fox is apparently just enjoying MGK's company. “MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," the source added.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Of all things, another source credits the quarantine for helping the couple grow closer. "The downtime has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun," a source told E! News back in June, adding that Fox was excited about the new relationship. "She has only been with Brian [Austin Green] for many years and this is very different. She's into it,” the source said.

While MGK may be more marriage-minded at the moment, Fox hasn’t shied away from gushing over their connection in the past, saying that their love was a “once-in-a-lifetime thing” in an interview with Nylon magazine. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she said. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

Wow, no wonder MGK's thinking about their future together. While we’ll have to wait and see if these two actually take that next step and get engaged, for now, fans of this couple can just be happy knowing that the “forest fire” is still burning bright.