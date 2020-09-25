They're not officially official, but things seem to be heating up between Rebel Wilson and her rumored new man. On Sept. 24, Rebel Wilson and her reported boyfriend Jacob Busch made a red carpet debut at Prince Albert II's fourth annual Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco just hours after Busch made his first appearance on the Pitch Perfect actor's Instagram. Earlier that day, Wilson took to IG to share a pic of her and Busch on a helicopter pad with Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale with the caption "#TeamMonaco," and the two look pretty couple-y, IMO. (Elite Daily reached out to Wilson's rep, as well as Busch, about the rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

According to People, Wilson was reportedly introduced to the Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir by a friend last year, and the two reportedly kept up a flirty correspondence while Wilson quarantined in Australia and Busch stayed in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. A source for People reportedly claimed the relationship became more serious after Wilson returned to L.A. and reunited with Busch. "They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," the source reportedly claimed. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners, and treats her well." You love to see it!

This isn't the first time Wilson and Busch have stepped out together. Back in March 2019, the two reportedly went to see a theater performance of Cats in Hollywood (possibly to get her some inspo ahead of her movie). According to a source for Radar Online, the night at the theater wasn't their first date, either. "They met through mutual friends at a Hollywood bungalow, like, a month ago and their first date was at Catch restaurant in Santa Monica. She makes him laugh and he cannot get enough of her!" the source reportedly claimed. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Wilson's reps for comment on the date but didn't hear back.)

However, Wilson sparked dating rumors with another guy a few months later: Beacher Media Group founder Jeff Beacher. In May 2019, Wilson posted a pic on IG of her and Beacher in Disney World, though she has since deleted the post and never confirmed their relationship.

Are she and Busch the real deal? Fans will have to stay tuned for more deets on this maybe-relationship.