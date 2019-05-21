She's the star of her very own romantic comedy, but who is Rebel Wilson dating in real life? Well, it turns out she's actually dating entrepreneur and Hollywood insider Jeff Beacher. Wilson, 39, made her relationship with Beacher, 46, Instagram official on Saturday, May 18. She posted a series of four adorable pictures from their trip to Walt Disney World. And, like, don't get too excited but two of the pictures were legit couple pictures of the two of them looking just totally smitten. In the caption, Wilson wrote:

Epic day flying into @waltdisneyworld for a full-on adventure! @jeffbeacher and I hit up Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Magic Kingdom...and then finally @voidvr at Disney Springs. Thanks to everyone at Disney for this incredible day (and for keeping us healthy and hydrated!) - to Club 33 for their excellence and to all those imagineers who crush it on the reg! #waltdisneyworld

Yep, that's right. They're an Instagram-official couple who hit up Disney World together and managed to take some adorable pictures together along the way... which, like, thank God for all of us. Check out Wilson's four pictures of herself and Beacher on vacation together for yourself here:

While this was Wilson's first time posting a picture with her bae on her account, Beacher has been posting pictures with Wilson for a while now. He first posted a couple picture of the two of them on Feb. 12 and had a super supportive caption celebrating the premiere of Wilson's most recent romantic comedy, Isn't It Romantic?

Congrats @rebelwilson@liamhemsworth@isntitromantic for A Must See Valentines Movie! Was Amazing! So Happy for everyone!

A couple of months later on Apr. 27, Beacher posted a group picture of himself and Wilson celebrating their friend, Isabelle Bscher's birthday in Las Vegas.

Happy Bday @busyisi ! Cc @carlyjsteel@rebelwilson@jacobandreou@lucas_bscher ! What a fun night @mrchow ! Thanks for having me

Just a week before Beacher posted his first picture with Wilson, she opened up to Us Weekly about what she's looking for in a partner. “[I’m looking for a guy with] definitely some kind of strength,” the Pitch Perfect star told Us Weekly on Feb. 12. “If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”

She also admitted that dating hasn't necessarily been too tough for her. "Every date I’ve been on in the last few years has been very respectful and lovely,” Wilson told Us Weekly in the same interview. “I haven’t had any weird [dating experiences].”

Before Beacher, Us Weekly reported that Wilson was in a relationship with stuntman Aden Stay. After their split, Us Weekly reported that Stay briefly started dating Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham in March of 2018. Much earlier, Us Weekly reports Wilson was linked to comedian Mickey Gooch Jr. back in 2015.

Here's to hoping Beacher is her happily ever after!