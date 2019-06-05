One of the most likeable and endearing aspects of Rebel Wilson is that she's a down-to-earth, take-no-sh*t, say-what's-she's-feeling kind of gal. And yet, while she's super upf ront about her life as a comedian and a plus-size actress, Rebel Wilson's relationship history is mysterious. As of May 2019, Wilson is dating tech and entertainment entrepreneur Jeff Beacher. But the deets about that relationship — as well as the ones before it — are unclear.

Prior to making this relationship IG-official, Wilson upped the ante during her May 1 appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. When asked about her love life on the Australian morning radio show, Wilson responded cryptically:

There's a few suitors out there. I'm doing this thing called 'year of love,' where I'm definitely putting myself out there. It's kind of like I'm the Bachelorette, but nobody's filming it right now. Which I wish they would. I offered Channel Ten [an Australian network] to do it, but I had a pretty high price tag.

... I'll tell you what: It's interesting and it's going well. I don't think I've found 'the one' yet — the serious 'one.' But I am having a lot of fun.

I mean, if one of my friends said this to me this over happy hour drinks, I would definitely press them for the details. With that being said, here's what we do know about Rebel Wilson's dating history.

Jacob Busch (2019) Ben Horton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wilson and Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, were seen attending Cats together in March 2019. A source told Radar, "It was not their first date. They met through mutual friends at a Hollywood bungalow like a month ago and their first date was at Catch restaurant in Santa Monica. She makes him laugh and he cannot get enough of her!" (Elite Daily reached out to Rebel Wilson's reps for comment on the date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Bucsh has been dating Adrienne Maloof — known for her stint on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — on and off since 2013. Busch and Maloof broke up in 2015. Whether it was a casual thing or not, it's kind of cute that they went on this theater date, since Wilson will be joining Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and Jason Derulo in the movie Cats which hits the silver screen in December.