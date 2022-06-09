Rebel Wilson is in love, y’all! On June 9, Wilson came out on Instagram, posting about her romance with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. And major congrats are in order — the Senior Year actor has seriously never looked happier. Plus, her caption is proof that love always finds a way to surprise you.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned a smiling selfie of her and Agruma. Agruma left a “❤️” comment on the post.

Per TMZ, Agruma is a Los Angeles-based clothing and jewelry designer and the founder of Lemon Ve Limon. Although it’s unclear how long the duo has been together, per the outlet, they celebrated the Super Bowl together in February and Agruma went to Cabo with Wilson (and a group of friends) for actor’s birthday in March.

Although there’s still a lot we don’t know about Wilson and Agruma’s relationship, it certainly seems to be going well so far. During a May interview with People, Wilson opened up about her love life without giving away any names. At the time, she said they’d been introduced “through a friend” and that their romance actually started over the phone.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic,” Wilson explained. “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.” So happy for her!

Wilson’s comments section filled with people singing her praises. Author Glennon Doyle commented, “YESSSSS!!!!! 🙌🔥❤️.” Love Island UK star Montana Brown also sent her best, commenting, “Love you so much ❤️ lovely people you are 🖤.”

It certainly looks like there are plenty of people in Wilson’s corner — and now, she can count a “Disney Princess” girlfriend in that list. Talk about happily ever after!