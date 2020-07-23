Good morning, and welcome to the best news you'll hear all week: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged! After four months of dating, Ehrich popped the question in Malibu, California on July 22. They announced their engagement on Instagram on July 23, and their captions are guaranteed to make you shed a tear.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Demi wrote. "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍"

The seriously sweet, sob-worthy caption accompanied a beautiful slideshow of Lovato and Ehrich smooching and holding each other on the beach, with Lovato in a white dress and Ehrich in a black shirt and black jeans. Lovato rocks a long, red manicure, and a huge emerald cut engagement ring by Peter Marco, People reports. She followed her post with a sweet Story of congratulatory messages from friends, and a close-up shot of her face (and her bling) still in shock.

Ehrich posted a nearly-identical set of photos, and his caption was just as adorable. "Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich wrote. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

If you're looking for a sign that sweet things can come out of quarantine, this is it. It seems like uninterrupted alone time is all it took for these two to fall for each other. On a March 5 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato told DeGeneres she was single and "spending my Saturday nights by myself." But by the end of March, Lovato and Ehrich were exchanging flirty Instagram comments that made fans wonder if they were an item. On March 28, Ehrich, an actor and singer, was playing the piano in Instagram Live when Lovato crept into the frame to wrap her arms around him, not knowing he was broadcasting to all his followers. In the video, he whispered, "I'm on live, I'm on live!" and Lovato quickly covered her face and backed away, laughing.

Not counting Lovato's IG Live cameo, they made their relationship Instagram official on May 8 with matching clips of their appearance on Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck with U."

Congratulations to the happy couple!