Deleting my entire Christmas wish list because Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are reportedly “inseparable” and, let's be real, that's all I could have ever wanted. "They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source reportedly told People on Dec. 9. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it." Specifically, the source reportedly noted that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP." Daww.

According to People, the pair have reportedly been spending their time in New York City as of late. Most recently, on Dec. 3, TMZ snapped pictures of them looking majorly couple-y with paparazzi dressed in cozy coats as they strolled around the city. A few days before that, Page Six claimed they were reportedly spotted grabbing dinner with friends at chic restaurant Beatrice Inn.

ICYMI: Rumors of a romance between Rihanna and A$AP started swirling around shortly after her reported split from billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel back in January.

"Their lives were too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship," a source reportedly told People back in January of the reasoning behind Rihanna's split from Hassan.

Conversely, A$AP's life seems to mesh well with the beauty mogul's. "They've always seemed to have a great time together," People's first source shared in the Dec. 9 article. "They have a lot in common."

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Not only do they have a lot in common, but they also seem to work well together. Per People, they first collaborated in 2012 when they came together to create Rihanna's song “Cockiness (Love It).” Then, People reported the two toured together in 2013. And the year 2013 was apparently a big one for them, considering People also noted "that same year, Rihanna served as A$AP's muse in his 'Fashion Killa' music video." And that's not even when their collaborations ended! Just this summer, People noted the two co-starred in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign.

See the two cuties collaborating in action here:

As if that wasn't enough to convince you these two are a match made in Heaven, People's source also reportedly claimed "they both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up." For example, People noted "A$AP donated 120 meals to the homeless shelter in Harlem where he stayed with his mother, Renee Black, in the early 2000s, while Rihanna has long supported her native Barbados through her Clara Lionel Foundation and annual Diamond Ball."

The source reportedly noted, "A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy."

Happy these two finally connected romantically!